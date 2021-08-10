Advertisement

Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals

By Catherine Pegram
Aug. 10, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks in the state right now, including at hospitals in Belfast and Portland.

Five staff members at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast have tested positive for the coronavirus. At Maine Medical Center in Portland, nine employees in the emergency department have COVID-19. We’re told some of them were fully vaccinated, too.

An outbreak is classified as at least three cases.

Here’s a list of the other outbreaks investigated by the Maine CDC:

Allspeed Cyclery and Snow Shop - Portland

Biddeford Recreation Department Camp - Biddeford

Camp Caribou - Winslow

Camp Laurel South - Casco

Capitol City Manor - Augusta

Gorham House - Gorham

Pratt and Whitney - North Berwick

Zion Pentecostal Church - Mattawamkeag

