People Came to Honor Houlton Hero, Aaron Henderson

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - People from all across the United States came to Houlton over the weekend for the 9th Annual Aaron Henderson Memorial Softball Tournament. The hometown hero was killed in action in October of 2012. News Source 8 Adriana Sanchez has the story.

“It’s a forum where we they can have the opportunity to share old stories about Aaron and just reconnect with one another it’s always an event I look forward to each year,” said Scott Sjobrg.

People are here for the 9th Annual Aaron Henderson Memorial Softball Tournament to honor Sgt. 1st class Aaron Henderson from Houlton. Family members and close friends say they wanted to continue his legacy by playing the sport he loved. When thinking back on the 33 year old they all described him as an honorable guy.

“3 words, I’d say integrity, honor and love,” said Adam Carter.

“Aaron is honorable, loyal and probably one of the most caring individuals I’ve ever met,” added Sjobrg.

“Goofy, loved to laugh, loved to have a good time, made friends instantly with people across the board never had an enemy in his life hard worker had a great deal of accomplishments and were very very proud him and what he did for his country,” said brother, Sam Henderson.

People from across the United States flew in for this tournament.

”Its been great the opening ceremony went well. We’re having a great time a lot of memories and a lot of stories about Aaron. The opening ceremony went well some tears shed but that’s expected,” said Brad Fredericks.

“We miss him and love him very much and this weekend is very hard for us,” said Sam Henderson.

“As much as we hate to be here for the reason of losing our best friend it’s a great way to remember and honor all that he did and sacrifice for us”,’ added Carter.

Aaron Henderson was special forces, green beret. All the money raised this past weekend goes towards the green beret foundation.

It’s been 9 years since Henderson paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country, but no matter how much times has passed, his family and friends say he will always be remembered.

