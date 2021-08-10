Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

We’re already starting off with above-average overnight lows... waking up with temps in the mid-to-lower 60s! A warmer and more humid air mass will continue to filter in today... with temps spiking to the mid 80s by the afternoon.

Cloud coverage also hangs around to start... before sunny skies return Tues. PM. And we’ll be on the quieter side today... with showers and storms shaping up for tomorrow afternoon, and Thurs. PM as well.

The big weather story though, are temps continuing to spike this week... with possible 90-degree days for both Thurs. and Fri. And we have a shot at breaking an all-time, warm overnight low in Caribou on Friday AM, with a projected morning temp of 72-degrees!

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day, today!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
18 year old Mapleton man charged after Presque Isle incident over the weekend
Presque Isle Police
UPDATE: Rifle has been recovered and subject involved in incident over the weekend has been arrested
Masks
Aroostook County has joined several other counties in the state with “substantial spread” of the delta variant of COVID-19
Paul Butler
Bangor High School principal charged with OUI, placed on leave
Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the...
It could take longer for your mail to arrive starting this fall

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Monday, August 9th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Friday, August 6th PM