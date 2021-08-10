PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

We’re already starting off with above-average overnight lows... waking up with temps in the mid-to-lower 60s! A warmer and more humid air mass will continue to filter in today... with temps spiking to the mid 80s by the afternoon.

Cloud coverage also hangs around to start... before sunny skies return Tues. PM. And we’ll be on the quieter side today... with showers and storms shaping up for tomorrow afternoon, and Thurs. PM as well.

The big weather story though, are temps continuing to spike this week... with possible 90-degree days for both Thurs. and Fri. And we have a shot at breaking an all-time, warm overnight low in Caribou on Friday AM, with a projected morning temp of 72-degrees!

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day, today!

