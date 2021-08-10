PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With the recent fires that we’ve had in The County, fire officials are warning people to take precautions. Megan Cole has more on what you can do at home to prevent a fire.

“It’s pretty unfortunate that happened up in Frenchville with the school, that’s a big loss for their community and the covered bridge I mean that’s a big piece of history that can never be replaced.”

There have been many fires around The County recently. Officials say there are a number of ways you can protect your home so you don’t become a victim of a fire.

“Make sure if you’re using extension cords that they’re rated for the appliance that you’re using it for. Dryer vents have them cleaned out cause they do collect lint. Make sure your cleaning your lint trap out and make sure your smoke detectors are working and change the batteries at least once a year.”

“Not using extension cords inappropriately. What I mean by that is don’t overload your extension cords. Extension cords are only rated for a certain amount of electricity so check with the tag that’s on them and don’t overload them and then if you get a unit like an air conditioner unit, don’t plug that into an extension cord. Those need to be plugged right into the wall and powered that way, same with space heaters in the wintertime.”

Both say if you are outside enjoying a campfire, have water and tools with you.

“Have a little bucket of water, 5-gallon bucket or a garden hose with you.”

“Keep the campfire small. Don’t use flammable liquids to start it. Have a water source and some hand tools with you as required by your permit and don’t burn when it’s too windy.”

Both say if you are a smoker, make sure that your cigarette is properly extinguished when you are done with it. Cyr adds that when emergency agencies, like a fire department gets a call, a quick response time is vital. If you see an emergency vehicle coming behind or towards you, move over to the right and let them pass.

