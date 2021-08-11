Advertisement

1 in 5 parents won’t get eligible kids vaccinated, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll finds a fifth of American parents with children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines say they definitely won’t vaccinate them.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation poll, another 23% of parents say they may get their kids vaccinated later, but not now.

Other concerns:

  • 88% of parents of unvaccinated kids say not enough is known about the shot’s long-term effects
  • 79% are worried about immediate side effects
  • 73% are concerned it could impact the fertility of their children

The poll also found there’s a close correlation between the vaccination status of parents and their attitudes on vaccinating their children.

Some 60% of vaccinated parents say their kids are also vaccinated, while just 4% of unvaccinated parents got the shot for their kids.

Overall, 41% of parents with children who are eligible for the vaccine have gotten it for them.

That’s up from 34 percent in June.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
18 year old Mapleton man charged after Presque Isle incident over the weekend
Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals
St. Francis Fire.
A log crane is a total loss after a fire early today in St. Francis.
One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Rangers, Patten Ambulance Team Up to Rescue Injured Hiker
Injured Hiker Rescued atop Mt Chase

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A man flashed the Nazi salute during a school board meeting in Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania, on...
Man flashes Nazi salute after Pa. school board votes to require masks
This image shows Tropical Storm Fred swirling just south of Puerto Rico.
Tropical Storm Fred nearing the Dominican Republic
New consumer price inflation data shows the pace of inflation has slowed but continues to rise.
US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace
On August 9th, the U.S-Canadian Border allowed vaccinated U.S citizens and residents into the...
How It’s been at the Canadian Border