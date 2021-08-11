Advertisement

Aroostook Men’s Baseball League Starts Playoffs

By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Men’s Baseball League kicked off their playoffs with a wild card game. The Valley beat Kearney’s 5-0. The rest of the playoff schedule looks like this:

Semi Finals -Thursday Aug. 12, 6pm

Cardinals (3) @ Pinecones (2)

Friday Aug. 13, 6pm

The Valley (5) @ Mavericks (1)

Saturday Aug. 14, 12 pm and 2:00 pm

Pinecones (2) @ Cardinals (3)

Mavericks (1) @ The Valley (5)

Sunday Aug. 15 12 & 2 (if either are needed)

12- Cardinals @ Pinecones

2- Wild card @ Mavericks

Championship series

Tuesday Aug 17 6pm

Thursday Aug 19 6pm

Saturday Aug 21 12pm (if needed)

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
18 year old Mapleton man charged after Presque Isle incident over the weekend
Presque Isle Police
UPDATE: Rifle has been recovered and subject involved in incident over the weekend has been arrested
Masks
Aroostook County has joined several other counties in the state with “substantial spread” of the delta variant of COVID-19
Paul Butler
Bangor High School principal charged with OUI, placed on leave
Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the...
It could take longer for your mail to arrive starting this fall

Latest News

Aroostook Men's Baseball League Playoffs Kick Off
Aroostook Men's Baseball League Playoffs
Maria learns to waterski.
Water Ski Get Moving
Autocross comes to Aroostook County.
Autocross
Maria tries water skiing.
Get Moving! Water Skiing is a Challenging Summer Activity