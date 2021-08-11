Aroostook Men’s Baseball League Starts Playoffs
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Men’s Baseball League kicked off their playoffs with a wild card game. The Valley beat Kearney’s 5-0. The rest of the playoff schedule looks like this:
Semi Finals -Thursday Aug. 12, 6pm
Cardinals (3) @ Pinecones (2)
Friday Aug. 13, 6pm
The Valley (5) @ Mavericks (1)
Saturday Aug. 14, 12 pm and 2:00 pm
Pinecones (2) @ Cardinals (3)
Mavericks (1) @ The Valley (5)
Sunday Aug. 15 12 & 2 (if either are needed)
12- Cardinals @ Pinecones
2- Wild card @ Mavericks
Championship series
Tuesday Aug 17 6pm
Thursday Aug 19 6pm
Saturday Aug 21 12pm (if needed)
