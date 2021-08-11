Aroostook Men’s Baseball League Starts Playoffs

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Men’s Baseball League kicked off their playoffs with a wild card game. The Valley beat Kearney’s 5-0. The rest of the playoff schedule looks like this:

Semi Finals -Thursday Aug. 12, 6pm

Cardinals (3) @ Pinecones (2)

Friday Aug. 13, 6pm

The Valley (5) @ Mavericks (1)

Saturday Aug. 14, 12 pm and 2:00 pm

Pinecones (2) @ Cardinals (3)

Mavericks (1) @ The Valley (5)

Sunday Aug. 15 12 & 2 (if either are needed)

12- Cardinals @ Pinecones

2- Wild card @ Mavericks

Championship series

Tuesday Aug 17 6pm

Thursday Aug 19 6pm

Saturday Aug 21 12pm (if needed)

