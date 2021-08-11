Advertisement

Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of his 2 older siblings.(News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 Brooklyn staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12 Brooklyn) - Police in New York say a family pet attacked and killed a 19-month-old baby.

According to police, the infant’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him when the family’s Rottweiler viciously mauled him.

The baby suffered bite wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work at the time.

Police are questioning him, and charges are expected.

Animal control has custody of the dog.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
18 year old Mapleton man charged after Presque Isle incident over the weekend
Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals
St. Francis Fire.
A log crane is a total loss after a fire early today in St. Francis.
One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Rangers, Patten Ambulance Team Up to Rescue Injured Hiker
Injured Hiker Rescued atop Mt Chase

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this Thursday, July 1, 2021 file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign...
Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets are shown on the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal