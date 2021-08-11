PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The fire marshal’s office is reminding people that sky lanterns are illegal in Maine. Megan Cole has more on why that is.

Recently on their Facebook page, the fire marshal’s office posted a reminder that sky lanterns are illegal after receiving a report of a town planning to set some off.

“We had information that there was a town that was doing a celebration and there was reports that there could be several thousand people there and they were talking about releasing sky lanterns so we just wanted to put a reminder out to folks that they are illegal in the state of Maine. It’s both by statute and actually in the state fire code.”

Officials say there are a number of reasons as to why they’re illegal.

“Number one is the uncontrolled fire. Basically you’re putting a candle and you’re letting it go so it is actually considered an uncontrolled fire cause you don’t know where it’s going you don’t know what it’s gonna do you don’t know where it’s going to land. The other piece that people don’t really think of is the littering piece is you’re letting this go and you don’t know where it’s going to end up and it’s ending up somewhere that you’re probably not going to go and pick it up.

He adds there are multiple charges you can face.

“In our statutes we have two types of fireworks. There’s fireworks and there’s consumer fireworks. Consumer fireworks are legal in the state of Maine, fireworks are not and what this is actually considered under a firework so it is a class E crime. It could also be depending on the amount of these it could just be a civil violation as well. So it goes from civil to criminal depending on the severity of what happens.”

If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to contact your local fire department or the fire marshal’s office.

