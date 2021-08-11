Advertisement

Gov. Mills ‘strongly considering’ vaccine mandate for health care workers

Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a consumer-owned utility in Maine.(wmtw)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills is “strongly considering” a vaccination mandate for all health care workers in Maine, according to spokesperson Lindsay Crete.

“It is crucial that health care workers and all eligible Maine people be vaccinated. Health care workers perform a critical role in protecting the health of Maine people and should take every precaution against this dangerous virus, especially given the highly transmissible Delta variant,” Crete said in a statement.

The governor’s office says a decision is expected in the coming days. Right now, the governor is discussing the possibility of a mandate with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Crete said the move is, “a measure which is supported by the Maine Hospital Association and the American Medical Association.”

This comes one day after Maine Medical Center announced the Maine CDC is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak in the hospital’s emergency department. The hospital said Tuesday one additional staff member tested positive, resulting in 10 cases of the virus among emergency department staff.

Maine Medical Center also said they’re monitoring four additional cases of COVID-19 on a medical floor unrelated to the emergency department outbreak.

The hospital said so far no patients exposed to the virus have tested positive.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
18 year old Mapleton man charged after Presque Isle incident over the weekend
Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals
St. Francis Fire.
A log crane is a total loss after a fire early today in St. Francis.
One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Rangers, Patten Ambulance Team Up to Rescue Injured Hiker
Injured Hiker Rescued atop Mt Chase

Latest News

On August 9th, the U.S-Canadian Border allowed vaccinated U.S citizens and residents into the...
How It’s been at the Canadian Border
EAS TEST
Wireless Emergency Alert System Test Scheduled for Wednesday August 11th
The Canadian border is now open to fully vaccinated U.S citizens or residents who have a...
CANADA BORDER
Sky lanterns
The fire marshal’s office is reminding people that sky lanterns are illegal in Maine