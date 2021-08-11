Houlton names new Athletic Administrator

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton has a new Athletic Director. Jon Solomon was appointed to the job by the SAD 29 School Board. Solomon had been the acting Athletic Director after Phlatt McClain left the area late in the school year. Solomon is looking forward to working with the Shires Student Athletes and Coaches.

Jon Solomon: ”I am excited about it being around sports is something that I love. Being around the teams and the kids and the coaches. Watching the sports grow the programs grow and the coaches grow and the community involvement is something I am very excited for.”

Solomon says there is a lot of excitement in the school district about the upcoming sports year. He says the athletes put in a lot of time this summer

Solomon:” We tried to start it this summer by doing some summer camps with all of the sports we had to offer. We are looking to try and continue to grow the numbers for the sports that we have and maybe in the future add some sports as things change down the road.”

The Shires will once again compete in both the Aroostook League and Penobscot Valley Conference. The Shires and other schools who don’t get out for Harvest break are in the middle of a hands off period before practice for fall sports begins next Monday. The new Athletic Director will be quite busy this fall. He will also remain on as the school’s football coach.

Solomon:” I spent a lot of time talking to AD’s across the state who wear two hats. Some are coaching football and some are coaching basketball and just figure out the balance and now to make sure successfully. We will see how it goes.”

Houlton has a rich tradition of success with several teams competing for State and Regional titles over the years. The new Athletic Director hopes to see the teams continue the winning tradition.

Solomon:” We want to keep that tradition going which made Houlton Shiretowners sports prominent not only in the County but around the State. We want to keep that tradition going and continue to add more trophies to the trophy case.”

