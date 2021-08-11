How It’s been at the Canadian Border

Maine (WAGM) - The Canadian border is now open to fully vaccinated U.S citizens or residents who have a negative PCR test. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez spoke to officials on what it’s been like so far.

Travel into Canada is being allowed again after the Canadian Border was closed for 16 months. A Canada Border Services Agency spokesperson who works in the St. Stephen says there were some high traffic back ups.

“Yesterday was quite busy we planned as best as we could but we definitely saw in quite in some locations hours long border wait time but more of the travelers were happy and took in stride,” said Veronic Horne, Chief of Operating Services at Canada Border Services Agency.

A Canadian women who now lives in Connor Maine says although passing through customs was easy, leading up to it was a bit complicated.

“Things were constantly evolving so if you weren’t asking questions every couple of days you kind of got a little bit behind in the information so but even still the Presque Isle people were very nice they gave me the contact people in Caribou and I called Caribou I got right into Caribou so it was a pretty seamless process that way but there were a few hoops to jump through as went along,” said Jamie Selfridge.

Selfridge adds her visit to Canada was love overdue.

“Its been over a year and a half so its been long overdue we were used to seeing each other approximately every 4-6 weeks so this has been a long time coming so its really satisfying and really happy to be with family .. a lot of smiles a lot of tears but it was very high emotions because it was long over due,” said Selfridge.

The US Border remains closed at this time to non-essential travel.

You can visit, https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/services/covid/menu-eng.html for the requirements.

