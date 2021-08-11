Advertisement

How It’s been at the Canadian Border

By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WAGM) - The Canadian border is now open to fully vaccinated U.S citizens or residents who have a negative PCR test.  NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez spoke to officials on what it’s been like so far.

Travel into Canada is being allowed again after the Canadian Border was closed for 16 months. A Canada Border Services Agency  spokesperson who works in the St. Stephen says there were some high traffic back ups.

“Yesterday was quite busy we planned as best as we could but we definitely saw in quite in some locations hours long border wait time but more of the travelers were happy and took in stride,” said Veronic Horne, Chief of Operating Services at Canada Border Services Agency.

A Canadian women who now lives in Connor Maine says although passing through customs was easy, leading up to it was a bit complicated.

“Things were constantly evolving so if you weren’t asking questions every couple of days you kind of got a little bit behind in the information so but even still the Presque Isle people were very nice they gave me the contact people in Caribou and I called Caribou I got right into Caribou so it was a pretty seamless process that way but there were a few hoops to jump through as went along,” said Jamie Selfridge.

Selfridge adds her visit to Canada was love overdue.

“Its been over a year and a half so its been long overdue we were used to seeing each other approximately every 4-6 weeks so this has been a long time coming so its really satisfying and really happy to be with family .. a lot of smiles a lot of tears but it was very high emotions because it was long over due,” said Selfridge.

The US Border remains closed at this time to non-essential travel.

You can visit, https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/services/covid/menu-eng.html for the requirements.

 Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
18 year old Mapleton man charged after Presque Isle incident over the weekend
Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals
St. Francis Fire.
A log crane is a total loss after a fire early today in St. Francis.
One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Rangers, Patten Ambulance Team Up to Rescue Injured Hiker
Injured Hiker Rescued atop Mt Chase

Latest News

EAS TEST
Wireless Emergency Alert System Test Scheduled for Wednesday August 11th
The Canadian border is now open to fully vaccinated U.S citizens or residents who have a...
CANADA BORDER
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Mills ‘strongly considering’ vaccine mandate for health care workers
Sky lanterns
The fire marshal’s office is reminding people that sky lanterns are illegal in Maine