Maine might mandate COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

Gov. Mills considering coronavirus vaccine mandate for heath care workers.
Gov. Mills considering coronavirus vaccine mandate for heath care workers.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The administration of Maine Gov. Janet Mills might mandate coronavirus vaccines for health care workers as hospitals in the state deal with outbreaks.

The Portland Press Herald reports the spokesperson for Mills, a Democrat, said the governor is “seriously considering” the requirement.

Maine Medical Center in Portland and Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast have both reported outbreaks of coronavirus among staff in recent days.

Also Tuesday, health authorities said the average daily load of new coronavirus cases was more than twice the number from two weeks ago.

