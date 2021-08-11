Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

Humidity will continue today with seasonable temperatures. Expect mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. The National Weather Service just issued a heat advisory starting noon today, and lasting until 8:00PM Friday. This is due to heat and humidity continuing and picking up for Thursday and Friday.

Make sure you postpone outdoor activities or move them to the morning or evening hours. If you cannot postpone, drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks under shade or in an air conditioned room.

Saturday, a cold front will move in from the north, leading to more isolated storms and showers. A high pressure system will build in on Sunday, leading to mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures which will continue for the first half of your work week.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday everyone!

