Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

Humidity will continue today with seasonable temperatures. Expect mostly cloudy skies with isolated rain and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. The National Weather Service just issued a heat advisory starting noon today, and lasting until 8:00PM Friday. This is due to heat and humidity continuing and picking up for Thursday and Friday.

Make sure you postpone outdoor activities or move them to the morning or evening hours. If you cannot postpone, drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks under shade or in an air conditioned room.

Saturday, a cold front will move in from the north, leading to more isolated storms and showers. A high pressure system will build in on Sunday, leading to mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures which will continue for the first half of your work week.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
18 year old Mapleton man charged after Presque Isle incident over the weekend
Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals
St. Francis Fire.
A log crane is a total loss after a fire early today in St. Francis.
One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Rangers, Patten Ambulance Team Up to Rescue Injured Hiker
Injured Hiker Rescued atop Mt Chase

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, August 11th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Monday, August 9th - Morning Edition