Wireless Emergency Alert System Test Scheduled for Wednesday August 11th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “It’s a system that we don’t intend to use often, so that when you hear it, we want you to really pay attention because it’s an extreme incident that people need to act right now.”

Darren Woods is the Director for the Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency, He is spreading word that the Wireless Emergency Alert System will be tested on Wednesday , it is a system that can broadcast messages to spread information about an emergency that is currently happening, or is about to happen, in order to help keep the public safe and informed.

“It’s gonna effect all of us in one way or another, either by radio, TV, weather radios and even on your cell devices. So between 2-3 o clock you should get at least one alert which is a little odd, a little loud, a little distracting, I just don’t want it to startle people and think its an actual event happening, it’s a test of automated system that we could use to broadcast emergencies right where you are.”

The System isn’t only used by Federal Agencies, there are people within the county who can send out emergency alerts in specific situations such as, public safety, sheltering in place, hazardous material incidents, and severe weather.

“There’s a few people in the county who can set off these devices, there’s myself, my deputy, the national weather service, and the state police can set off this alerting system for specific events.”

Woods says that while people can turn the feature to receive the emergency alerts off on their phone, he strongly advises against it, in case there is an actual emergency.

