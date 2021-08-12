Advertisement

Fatal crash in Pembroke

Edmunds Township man killed in head on collision in Pembroke
(WDBJ7)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PEMBROKE, Maine (WABI) - A crash in Pembroke Wednesday night killed one man and injured another.

According to Maine State Police, 58-year old Hardy Preston of Edmunds Township was driving on Ayers Junction Road.

A vehicle driven by 17-year old Russell Kirshman of Marion Township crossed the center line and hit Preston’s car head on.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m.

Preston died at the scene, according to Maine State Police. Kirshman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities believe distracted driving and driving too fast for conditions contributed to the crash.

