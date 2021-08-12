Advertisement

Grasshoppers back on the soccer field

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It’s been two long years, but the Grasshoppers soccer team was back on the practice field today. The Players and coaches were all smiles during their first practice since 2019.

(Tabitha Shaw):” They get out in the community. We haven’t been out in so long just to get out and do stuff because of the COVID.”

(Rena Young):” I am excited to be out here today because I haven’t did it for a couple of years. It’s a beautiful day.

(Carl Michaud):”The athletes have been anxious to play anything again actually for about two years. We were allowed to get back on the field, It is an outside event and under 50 people and we are happy t o be here.”

The Grasshoppers are a blend of veteran players and new players and they all were working hard in the first of five practices they will have this year.

Michaud:” We have five new players this year and most of the old players are back. Coaches came back and we are ready to go. We have five practices this year. How to stop the ball correctly and how to pass the ball correctly.”

Tammy Kilcollins is one of the rookies on the team. This is her first year playing for the Grasshoppers and she is having a blast.

(Tammy Kilcollins):” I like it a lot. It’s fun to participate in the Grasshoppers.”

The Grasshoppers will also play two games against the Presque Isle Varsity soccer teams with game set for September 1st against the girls and the 8th against the boys. RJ Wilcox can’t wait to take the field against the Wildcats

(RJ Wilcox):” Kicking a ball into a goal and trying to beat Presque Isle girls and boys. I am going to say an example. Someone is in the goal I am going to use me. If I can do it and block it right out and we can beat like last two years.”

All of the players have a different thing they enjoy the most

Young:” Everything.

Kilcollins:” The running

Shaw:” Kicking the ball.”

Michaud says they still have room for more players if there are any Special Olympians who are interested in joining

Michaud:” Our limit is 30 players we currently have 22 players so we do have some room. If you played before and want to play again come see us give me a call and we will put you on the team.”

The coaches and athletes hope this is just the first step into returning to competition. Michaud says for the past few weeks the players have been chomping at the bit and also asking about other sports.

Michaud.:” They are asking when Snowdogs is going to start and when bowling is going to start. We are not sure on those events yet because they are inside events. Grasshoppers for now and we will go on from here.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals
Kristen McMullen, 30, only got to hold her daughter, Summer, for a few moments after giving...
Fla. mother dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
EAS TEST
Wireless Emergency Alert System Test Scheduled for Wednesday August 11th
Presque Isle Police
18 year old Mapleton man charged after Presque Isle incident over the weekend

Latest News

The Houlton Shiretowners have named a familiar face as their new AD.
Houlton names new Athletic Administrator
Aroostook Men's Baseball League Starts Playoffs
Aroostook Men’s Baseball League Starts Playoffs
Aroostook Men's Baseball League Playoffs Kick Off
Aroostook Men's Baseball League Playoffs
Maria learns to waterski.
Water Ski Get Moving