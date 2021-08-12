Grasshoppers back on the soccer field

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It’s been two long years, but the Grasshoppers soccer team was back on the practice field today. The Players and coaches were all smiles during their first practice since 2019.

(Tabitha Shaw):” They get out in the community. We haven’t been out in so long just to get out and do stuff because of the COVID.”

(Rena Young):” I am excited to be out here today because I haven’t did it for a couple of years. It’s a beautiful day.

(Carl Michaud):”The athletes have been anxious to play anything again actually for about two years. We were allowed to get back on the field, It is an outside event and under 50 people and we are happy t o be here.”

The Grasshoppers are a blend of veteran players and new players and they all were working hard in the first of five practices they will have this year.

Michaud:” We have five new players this year and most of the old players are back. Coaches came back and we are ready to go. We have five practices this year. How to stop the ball correctly and how to pass the ball correctly.”

Tammy Kilcollins is one of the rookies on the team. This is her first year playing for the Grasshoppers and she is having a blast.

(Tammy Kilcollins):” I like it a lot. It’s fun to participate in the Grasshoppers.”

The Grasshoppers will also play two games against the Presque Isle Varsity soccer teams with game set for September 1st against the girls and the 8th against the boys. RJ Wilcox can’t wait to take the field against the Wildcats

(RJ Wilcox):” Kicking a ball into a goal and trying to beat Presque Isle girls and boys. I am going to say an example. Someone is in the goal I am going to use me. If I can do it and block it right out and we can beat like last two years.”

All of the players have a different thing they enjoy the most

Young:” Everything.

Kilcollins:” The running

Shaw:” Kicking the ball.”

Michaud says they still have room for more players if there are any Special Olympians who are interested in joining

Michaud:” Our limit is 30 players we currently have 22 players so we do have some room. If you played before and want to play again come see us give me a call and we will put you on the team.”

The coaches and athletes hope this is just the first step into returning to competition. Michaud says for the past few weeks the players have been chomping at the bit and also asking about other sports.

Michaud.:” They are asking when Snowdogs is going to start and when bowling is going to start. We are not sure on those events yet because they are inside events. Grasshoppers for now and we will go on from here.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.