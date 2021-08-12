Advertisement

Maine DOL extends deadline for ‘Back to Work’ grant

The new deadline is now Friday, August 20.
The new deadline is now Friday, August 20.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGSUTA, Maine (WABI) - 386 businesses are taking part in the state’s Back to Work incentive program, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

The latest data shows more than 400 employees are eligible for up to 15-hundred dollars.

They must be hired between June 15th and July 25th of this year and complete at least 8 weeks at their new job.

Meanwhile, the state is giving businesses more time to apply for the grant money.

The original deadline to file an application was last Friday.

Now, it is next Friday, August 20th.

The Back to Work program was launched last month to provide businesses with a tool to attract more workers.

More information on the Back to Work program, including access to the application and detailed eligibility requirements, can be found on the links below: https://www.maine.gov/covid19/back-to-work-grants

