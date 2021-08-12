Advertisement

The next couple of days are going to be very hot, and people will have to be careful so they don’t develop heat exhaustion or heat stroke

By Megan Cole
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The next couple of days are going to be very hot, and people will have to be careful so they don't develop heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Here's Megan Cole with some tips on how you can stay cool.

With temperatures approaching the 90s over the next couple days, officials are warning people to be cautious while outside.

“If somebody is gonna be outside if they have to do physical labor or physically demanding work, they can start early in the morning, try to work in the shade, try to cover up as much as possible maybe wear long sleeve shirt a wide brim hat that’ll cover their face and ears and neck to keep the sun off of them, use sunscreen for any exposed skin and hydrate is the most important thing they can do.”

Officials say there are things you should avoid when you are planning to be in the heat.

“Things we wanna stay away from- alcohol, caffeinated drinks, energy drinks, sodas, coffee things like that. We try to just go with regular cool water. "

He adds if someone is suffering from heat exhaustion, get them into a cool place so it doesn’t progress to heat stroke.

“They may have like a pounding headache, they’ve completely stopped sweating, they may lose consciousness, they’re gonna have a high temperature, usually 103, 104 degrees or higher and if any of those things are happening, they need to call 911 immediately.”

You’re encouraged to contact your local town office to see if your town has a cooling station during these times of extreme heat.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

