Senators Thoughts on Infrastructure Bill

Maine (WAGM) - The Senate passed the $1 Trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill with a vote of 69-30. NewsSource 8′s Adriana Sanchez spoke with Maine’s two Senators to see what this means for the state.

A bipartisan infrastructure bill passed the senate floor on Tuesday afternoon. U.S Senator Susan Collins was one of 10 senators who negotiated the terms on this bill. Collins says this will make Maine more appealing.

“It will make Maine more competitive if we have a better infrastructure system. For example I have talked to town managers who have tried to recruit employers to the area and the first question the small business owners or large business owners ask is ‘do you have access to high speed reliable internet?’ if the answer is no in most cases the employer choses to go elsewhere so this will definitely have a big impact on jobs both in construction job for our highways our bridges and roads laying more fiber for broadband but also it will encourage more business to locate in our state,” said Senator Susan Collins.

Senator Angus King says the money that will be invested in broadband is crucial for areas like Aroostook County.

“This means that people live in the rural areas will be able to work from home work for a company anywhere the country and seniors will be able to connect to telehealth and students will be able to get their homework done be able to connect to their schools so that’s the section of it that is most important the one I have been paying the most attention too and its transformative for rural areas and the county is a perfect example,” said Senator Angus King.

King says seeing both sides come together is a step in the right direction.

“That’s a big deal and that’s not all common around here especially on a piece of legislation that’s this big and complicated and I think its good for the American people on two fronts,” said King.

According to Senators this 2,700 page infrastructure bill is not expected to raise taxes.

Now it’s being sent to the House for final approval. Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.