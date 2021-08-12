Advertisement

Senators Thoughts on Infrastructure Bill

By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WAGM) - The Senate passed the $1 Trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill with a vote of 69-30. NewsSource 8′s Adriana Sanchez spoke with Maine’s two Senators to see what this means for the state.

A bipartisan infrastructure bill passed the senate floor on Tuesday afternoon. U.S Senator Susan Collins was one of 10 senators who negotiated the terms on this bill. Collins says this will make Maine more appealing.

“It will make Maine more competitive if we have a better infrastructure system. For example I have talked to town managers who have tried to recruit employers to the area and the first question the small business owners or large business owners ask is ‘do you have access to high speed reliable internet?’ if the answer is no in most cases the employer choses to go elsewhere so this will definitely have a big impact on jobs both in construction job for our highways our bridges and roads laying more fiber for broadband but also it will encourage more business to locate in our state,” said Senator Susan Collins.

Senator Angus King says the money that will be invested in broadband is crucial for areas like Aroostook County.

“This means that people live in the rural areas will be able to work from home work for a company anywhere the country and seniors will be able to connect to telehealth and students will be able to get their homework done be able to connect to their schools so that’s the section of it that is most important the one I have been paying the most attention too and its transformative for rural areas and the county is a perfect example,” said Senator Angus King.

King says seeing both sides come together is a step in the right direction.

“That’s a big deal and that’s not all common around here especially on a piece of legislation that’s this big and complicated and I think its good for the American people on two fronts,” said King.

According to Senators this 2,700 page infrastructure bill is not expected to raise taxes.

Now it’s being sent to the House for final approval. Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
Kristen McMullen, 30, only got to hold her daughter, Summer, for a few moments after giving...
Fla. mother dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth
EAS TEST
Wireless Emergency Alert System Test Scheduled for Wednesday August 11th
Presque Isle Police
18 year old Mapleton man charged after Presque Isle incident over the weekend

Latest News

The Senate passed the $1 Trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill with a vote of 69-30
INFRASTRACTURE
Jon Solomon is the Shires new Athletic Director. He will also continue to coach football this...
Jon Solomon
Maine affordable housing panel to begin its work this week
On August 9th, the U.S-Canadian Border allowed vaccinated U.S citizens and residents into the...
How It’s been at the Canadian Border