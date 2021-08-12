Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s going to be a hot and muggy day today with temperatures in the low 90s. We are still in a heat advisory that is effective until 6PM today. Again, make sure you take extra precautions by drinking plenty of fluids and taking frequent breaks in the shade or in an air conditioned room.

Tomorrow, heat and humidity will continue under partly to mostly sunny skies. Showers and storms will make its way into our region in the afternoon and last overnight.

Saturday, a cold front will approach us from the north, bringing cooler temperatures, scattered showers and storms. Sunday, will be a great day to enjoy your weekend with cooler temperatures under sunny skies. Cool temperatures and sunshine will continue into the first half of your week.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great and safe Thursday everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
Kristen McMullen, 30, only got to hold her daughter, Summer, for a few moments after giving...
Fla. mother dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth
EAS TEST
Wireless Emergency Alert System Test Scheduled for Wednesday August 11th
Presque Isle Police
18 year old Mapleton man charged after Presque Isle incident over the weekend

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thursday, August 12th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, August 11th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web