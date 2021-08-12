Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s going to be a hot and muggy day today with temperatures in the low 90s. We are still in a heat advisory that is effective until 6PM today. Again, make sure you take extra precautions by drinking plenty of fluids and taking frequent breaks in the shade or in an air conditioned room.

Tomorrow, heat and humidity will continue under partly to mostly sunny skies. Showers and storms will make its way into our region in the afternoon and last overnight.

Saturday, a cold front will approach us from the north, bringing cooler temperatures, scattered showers and storms. Sunday, will be a great day to enjoy your weekend with cooler temperatures under sunny skies. Cool temperatures and sunshine will continue into the first half of your week.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great and safe Thursday everyone!

