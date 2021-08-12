PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

A few showers are popping up tonight... mainly for the North Woods and portions of the St. John Valley. Any lingering showers come to an end by midnight tonight.

Our big weather story over the coming days, is the excessive heat! Thursday and Friday will have temperatures hovering in the lower-90′s. But with a humid air mass, the heat index will cause our temps to feel more like the upper 90′s and almost nearly 100-degrees!

**Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory, effective countywide Thurs. noontime through 6:00 pm.** Make sure to drink and carry plenty of water with you. And if spending extended periods of time outdoors... take frequent breaks, seek out the shade, or head indoors for some A/C. It’s also very important to know the warning signs for heat exhaustion and heat stroke... and take it easy, out and about over the coming days.

For more information on precautions and preparations to take, click on the Weather on the Web video. Be safe out there, and hope everyone has a great evening!

