Aroostook Community Matters - ACAP Offers Farmer’s Market Voucher for WIC Clients

By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Every summer, ACAP offers vouchers to clients of the The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, otherwise known as WIC, to use to buy fresh produce from farmers in the county.

“We have farmers in a couple of locations,” said Rachelle Roy, WIC Nutrition Coordinator. “We have been able to launch a farmers market in Houlton at our ACAP office on Mondays. In Presque Isle we have a farmer that we have been partnering with for years and they come probably about 6 times a year.”

Those who qualify are able to present the voucher to the farmer and then pick out their fruits and veggies. And, both parties benefit.

“We keep coming back to ACAP and WIC,” said Katie Shannon, Goughan’s Berry Farm Manager. “We find it very important to provide the clients with the fresh produce that they might opt out of picking in the stores. They might be more willing to try something new that they never tried and it helps them actually meet local farmers and interact with them.”

If you think you or someone you know may qualify for WIC and the farmers market vouchers, you can visit ACAP’s website.

