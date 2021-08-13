Astronomy center at the University of Maine relaunched with new name

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The astronomy center at the University of Maine has been renamed and relaunched as the Versant Power Astronomy Center.

It opened to the public in 2014 as the Emera Astronomy Center.

Programs offered range from astronomy to biology, engineering, music, and theatre.

An anonymous donor has provided nearly 3.5 million dollars in support of the center over the years.

John Flynn, president of Versant Power says they’re proud to have their name attached to the facility.

”We believe that if educational resources are available to meet people’s needs, their possibilities can become their futures.”

University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy highlighted the University’s commitment to STEAM education. “A focus on bringing science and bringing excitement and inspiration to all ages to explore their universe from atoms to galaxies and even beyond.”

Special planetarium programming will be on offer over the weekend.

That schedule and more information can be found at astro.umaine.edu

