Fort Kent names new Athletic Administrator

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - Fort Kent High School has named a new permanent Athletic Director. Josh Nichols takes over the position after helping to fill in last winter. Nichols didn’t have to move far. He was working across the street at the University of Maine Fort Kent as an Athletic Trainer.

Josh Nichols:” I look forward to the role. I love athletics. I was involved at the University I played soccer for them. To be able to be involved with the youth in the community is going to be great. I look forward to that.”

The Warriors have had a lot of success in several sports over the years. Winning multiple state championships over the last decade in Soccer and Nordic and Alpine skiing. Nichols goal is to increase the number of athletes at the school and he feels the way to start that is with the youth.

Nichols:” We are going to start building at the bottom at the rec level grades 3 through 6. Jason Nadeau took over as Recreation Director for the town so we are gonig to work to build the programs. That way we can see bigger numbers here at the High School level. Try to fill out both varsity and JV teams .Get the kids active and involved young.”

The new Athletic Administrator will be busy. He will also teach from Phys ed Classes and will also be the school’s Athletic Trainer

Nichols also wants to work closely with the University of Maine Fort Kent and the Fort Kent High School field will be used by the Bengals for a night soccer game

Nichols:” It was a great opportunity and I loved the connection with them. Actually we are going to be hosting one of their rivals in UMPI here on the 22nd for a game under the lights. We are looking forward to that and getting out in the community and making the connection as well.”

Nichols assisted John Kaleta with the Athletic Director duties late last winter and this spring. He admits there is a lot to learn, but he says he has a lot of resources available.

Nichols:” There is a lot of learning for me. I am new to the job. I look forward to it. There are great Athletic Directors out there and they are all reaching out. It really is a great community and I look forward to working with everybody.”>

