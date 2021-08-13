Advertisement

Maine DEP initiates process to suspend approval of NECEC power corridor

The decision comes after a superior court judge ruled earlier this week that Maine’s Bureau of Public Lands did not have the authority to grant a lease for land needed for the project.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has initiated the process to suspend the order allowing construction of the New England Clean Energy Connect power corridor.

The decision comes after a superior court judge ruled earlier this week that Maine’s Bureau of Public Lands did not have the authority to grant a lease for land needed for the project.

The ruling, handed down by Justice Michaela Murphy on Tuesday, will force developers of the long-debated New England Clean Energy Corridor to renegotiate a lease deal with the state and get legislative approval for the project.

NECEC first leased the land, nestled between West Forks and Johnson Mountain, under the LePage administration in 2014. The lease was extended by Gov. Janet Mills last year.

Any future lease would require a two-thirds majority vote from the legislature.

Maine DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim sent a letter to NECEC Transmission LLC and Central Maine Power regarding the possible suspension of the DEP’s approval of the project.

“I have determined that the Court’s decision represents a change in circumstance that may warrant a suspension of the NECEC Order and I, therefore, am initiating this proceeding under the above-cited sections of the law and rule,” Loyzim wrote.

Loyzim said that while the lease only covered less than a mile of the 145-mile project, it represents a portion of land critical to the completion of the project.

NECEC Transmission CEO and President Thorn Dickinson said Wednesday that the company is reviewing the court’s decision and its next steps.

The controversial project also faces a statewide referendum vote in November.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 VACCINE
All Health Care Workers In Maine Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 By October 1
Fatal crash in Pembroke
US Canada
Governor Mills Launches $10 Million Economic Recovery Grant Program to Support Transportation and Border Businesses Impacted by Border Closure with Canada
On August 9th, the U.S-Canadian Border allowed vaccinated U.S citizens and residents into the...
How It’s been at the Canadian Border
The new deadline is now Friday, August 20.
Maine DOL extends deadline for ‘Back to Work’ grant

Latest News

ACAP offers farmer's market voucher to WIC clients.
Aroostook Community Matters - ACAP Offers Farmer’s Market Voucher for WIC Clients
COVID-19 VACCINE
All Health Care Workers In Maine Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 By October 1
US Canada
Governor Mills Launches $10 Million Economic Recovery Grant Program to Support Transportation and Border Businesses Impacted by Border Closure with Canada
Bruce, Harvey, and Smith focus on local produce grown sustainably
County Ag Report: Supporting Small Farms