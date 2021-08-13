New Police Chief For Town Of Fort Fairfield

Fort Fairfield – The Town of Fort Fairfield is pleased to announce that Matthew Cummings has been selected as the Town’s new Police Chief. The incoming Police Chief will be responsible for continuing the community’s policing services, growing successful public safety outreach programs, and a vital part of the Town’s administrative team.

When notified of his appointment, Chief Cummings stated, “I truly look forward to both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I am ready to build a positive relationship between our community and the police department.”

Chief Cummings first day on the job was August 9, 2021. He comes to the Fort Fairfield Police Department after working for the last 7 years as a patrol supervisor for the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Cummings started his law enforcement career in 2003 and has worked in Law Enforcement in Aroostook County ever since.

Town Manager, Andrea Powers shared. “Chief Cummings has the law enforcement knowledge and experience in implementing innovative technology solutions and a strong aptitude in building lasting relationships that will advance our police department and position our community well into the future. He has a passion for community policing, transparency in law enforcement, and a strong service and dedication to this community. We are looking forward to his tenure with Fort Fairfield.”

Chief Cummings worked for the Fort Fairfield Police Department as a patrol officer in 2009 when he first moved to Fort Fairfield. The Town of Fort Fairfield congratulates Chief Cummings, his wife and their children on the new appointment of Police Chief.

