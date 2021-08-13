Advertisement

Paul Loring Visits Loring

Brother of Namesake MAJ. Charles Loring
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LORING, Maine (WAGM) - Paul Loring, the Brother of Major Charles Loring, the namesake of Loring Air Force Base, Flew into Loring to have what he described as a “Last Look”. He was accompanied by John Scott, another family member.

Scott says “Paul was turning 90 in October and I thought it would be a good opportunity to see the base, I’ve never been here.

Loring adds ”Good thing we did because here we are and its great here”

When asked what they were going to be doing, Scott answered ”We’re gonna see the base and kind of see all the facilities”

“And cry a little bit” Loring adds.

Paul is touring the base and the museum, and will be leaving on August 13th

