Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s going to be a beautiful, warm and sunny day today with a little less humidity than yesterday. Tonight, will be another uncomfortable night with continued humidity. So, don’t turn your fans and/ or air conditioners off just yet.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move in from the north and bring a chance of rain and storms throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly better, but its still going to be a warm and humid day. Tomorrow night is looking much better with humidity clearing out, as cooler temperatures move in.

Sunday, a high pressure system moves into our region, giving us sunny skies that will continue thought the rest of your work week. Expect cooler temperatures Sunday, but will pick up as we head throughout the week.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great, safe and relaxing weekend everyone!

