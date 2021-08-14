PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

It was another hot one today... with humid air still hanging over us! The high temps combined with the muggy conditions, made it feel like the mid-to-upper 90′s in a number of spots.

Luckily this is the last day of our mini heat wave... as tomorrow brings a cold front that ushers in more comfortable air and seasonable temps.

Along with the cold front though, comes strong to possibly severe storms during the afternoon, from around 12:00pm through 7:00pm. The stronger storms are expected to roll through with heavy downpours... frequent lightning... and stronger wind gusts. Make sure to stay weather and sky-aware... and seek shelter immediately and head indoors as the storms approach.

Click on the Weather on the Web video for more on the storm activity expected for tomorrow. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.