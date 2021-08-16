Advertisement

15 Maine counties remain under US CDC indoor mask recommendation

Maine CDC will give next update on case and death data Tuesday morning
Maine county level community transmission, per US CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All but one of Maine’s 16 counties are under a face covering recommendation for indoor public settings, as of Monday morning.

According to the U.S. CDC, Knox, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are classified as having “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission. All other counties except Kennebec have “substantial” levels.

Maine reports nearly 1,200 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

Exactly 61.5% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

Case investigations are no longer conducted on weekends. We’ll get the next update on cases and death data from the Maine CDC Tuesday morning.

