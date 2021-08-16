Gas prices in Maine fall slightly
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine gas prices have fallen less than 1 cent in the past week, averaging $3.10 cents per gallon.
According to GasBuddy.com, prices in Maine are 1.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.
The national average price of gas has fallen by half a cent, now averaging $3.17 cents per gallon.
That’s the same price per gallon as a month ago and a $1.01 higher than a year ago.
