Advertisement

Gas prices in Maine fall slightly

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine gas prices have fallen less than 1 cent in the past week, averaging $3.10 cents per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices in Maine are 1.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average price of gas has fallen by half a cent, now averaging $3.17 cents per gallon.

That’s the same price per gallon as a month ago and a $1.01 higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say his crime is closely linked to drug dependence and is a way for people suffering...
10 people allegedly sold over 1,000 catalytic converters and received over $190,000 for them
The Town of Fort Fairfield is pleased to announce that Matthew Cummings has been selected as...
New Police Chief For Town Of Fort Fairfield
Paul Loring
Paul Loring Visits Loring
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

Latest News

Here is a look at the Muskie Derby held in Fort Kent.
Fish stories from the Muskie Derby
Immune system
Family doctor gives tips on how to boost your immune system
Drought update
Officials give update on drought conditions in The County
Immune system