Gas prices in Maine fall slightly

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine gas prices have fallen less than 1 cent in the past week, averaging $3.10 cents per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices in Maine are 1.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average price of gas has fallen by half a cent, now averaging $3.17 cents per gallon.

That’s the same price per gallon as a month ago and a $1.01 higher than a year ago.

