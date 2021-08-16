Local doctor gives tips on how to boost your immune system

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With social distancing and mask wearing, health officials say they saw lower numbers of infections, but with those things being lifted , they’re starting to see higher rates of GI infections and respiratory infections. Megan Cole spoke with a family doctor and has the story.

Masks and social distancing were a common sight to see in 2020, but officials say with people starting to get back to normal, infections are on the rise.

“We’re starting to give and receive airborne infections that we otherwise were not doing during the pandemic so yes indeed there’s been an increase in GI bugs, there’s been an increase in respiratory bugs we’ve seen a lot of that for sure and you know the whole summer cold which we hear a lot of is alive and well this summer for sure.”

Carl Flynn is a family doctor with pines health services. He says even though they’re seeing higher rates of infections, masking and social distancing didn’t affect our immune systems.

“Masking really hasn’t affected our immune systems at all. Basically our immune system are pretty much in tact by the time you’re a toddler and definitely by the time you’re in preschool. I think we definitely had less infections because of our social distancing and because of our masking but that hasn’t affected our immune system. Our immune system are basically our memory organs that you know they remember every antigen or virus or bacteria that they’re exposed to and they created antibodies that then last for the rest of your life. "

He adds there are ways people can boost their immune system.

“Increase your fruits, increase your vegetables, increase your whole grains and nuts, get more rest, avoid tobacco, avoid alcohol, and one of the things that we have found during the pandemic that has really impacted peoples immune systems is depression, anxiety, isolation, and loneliness. Those things have been found scientifically to weaken your immune system.”

Dr. Flynn says if you have any additional questions on how to boost your immune system, contact your primary care provider.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.