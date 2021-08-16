Maine veteran says Afghanistan’s collapse could be triggering for those with PTSD

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - An Afghanistan veteran from Maine said the Taliban takeover could be triggering for vets living with PTSD.

San Pao lives in Gorham.

He’s a Purple Heart recipient.

“It is very unfortunate for the Afghanistan government and people and all of us who have worked with the U.S. government,” Pao said of the Taliban’s growing control over the country.

Pao served in Afghanistan in 2010 and also served in Iraq.

“It is terrifying for the folks who are there and it is quite disheartening as well. But the question that comes to mind for me is, ‘was it all worth it?’ I would say ‘yes,’” Pao said.

During his time overseas he worked as a squad leader and fort observer.

“I felt that the mission was to protect the innocence of the Afghan people and allow them to vote, allow women and children to grow as best as possible but also to prevent the Taliban from coming in and infiltrating and bringing in weapons,” Pao said.

Right now, he is encouraging friends and loved ones of veterans to check in on former service members.

While watching the Afghan government collapse is disheartening, Pao said the efforts of service members were still worth the sacrifices they made.

“Know that your time was valuable and every ounce of fight that you did and you brought to the Taliban was well worth it then and it well worth it now,” Pao said.

Pao is also encouraging veterans seeing reports out of Afghanistan to check in with a friend, therapist or health care provider.

The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

