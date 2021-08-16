Advertisement

Officials give update on drought conditions in The County

By Megan Cole
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Drought conditions have improved in Eastern areas of the county, but the western portion is still dry.  Here’s Megan Cole with an update.

While some areas of the County have improved, Drought conditions in the western portions are still in moderate drought.

“So we ‘ve had some improvement in drought conditions from the early summer in the eastern portion of the county we still do have some small area of moderate drought in the western portion of the county and it is abnormally in a slightly broader area than that.”

Officials say they’re seeing abnormally low stream flows in the northwestern part of the county.

“Rivers like the Allagash the fish river even the Saint John are running anywhere from 25 to 30 percent of their normal range so that’s about 70 to 75 below normal. "

She says the northern portion of Maine still needs quite a bit of rain.

“I know across the northern portion of Maine were anywhere from 3 to 5 inches below normal for precipitation for the year. Drought can be really difficult to predict, and we don’t have anything on the radar so to speak for rainfall- significant rainfall over the next few days.”

Officials will continue to monitor conditions.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say his crime is closely linked to drug dependence and is a way for people suffering...
10 people allegedly sold over 1,000 catalytic converters and received over $190,000 for them
The Town of Fort Fairfield is pleased to announce that Matthew Cummings has been selected as...
New Police Chief For Town Of Fort Fairfield
Paul Loring
Paul Loring Visits Loring
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

Latest News

Here is a look at the Muskie Derby held in Fort Kent.
Fish stories from the Muskie Derby
Immune system
Local doctor gives tips on how to boost your immune system
Immune system
Drought update