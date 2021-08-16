Officials give update on drought conditions in The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Drought conditions have improved in Eastern areas of the county, but the western portion is still dry. Here’s Megan Cole with an update.

While some areas of the County have improved, Drought conditions in the western portions are still in moderate drought.

“So we ‘ve had some improvement in drought conditions from the early summer in the eastern portion of the county we still do have some small area of moderate drought in the western portion of the county and it is abnormally in a slightly broader area than that.”

Officials say they’re seeing abnormally low stream flows in the northwestern part of the county.

“Rivers like the Allagash the fish river even the Saint John are running anywhere from 25 to 30 percent of their normal range so that’s about 70 to 75 below normal. "

She says the northern portion of Maine still needs quite a bit of rain.

“I know across the northern portion of Maine were anywhere from 3 to 5 inches below normal for precipitation for the year. Drought can be really difficult to predict, and we don’t have anything on the radar so to speak for rainfall- significant rainfall over the next few days.”

Officials will continue to monitor conditions.

