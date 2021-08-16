Advertisement

RCMP’s Major Crime Unit investigating suspicious death as a homicide in Rivière-Verte, N.B.

(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a man in Rivière-Verte, N.B. as a homicide.

On August 15, 2021, at approximately 8:40 a.m., members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive man on Rue Industrielle. When police arrived, they discovered the body of a deceased man.

The investigation has determined that the man’s death was the result of a homicide. The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Rino St-Pierre of Rivière-Verte.

An autopsy will be conducted to assist police in the investigation and to help determine the man’s exact cause of death. It is believed this was an isolated incident.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267). Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

The investigation is continuing.

