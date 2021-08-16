Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning, everyone!

From our beautiful day yesterday... we’re getting a repeat to start off the work week! Plenty of sunshine today, with comfortable conditions and seasonably warm temps are on tap.

Quieter weather continues into Tuesday as well... with just a touch more humidity by the afternoon.

Then, Wednesday brings the likelihood of some scattered showers throughout the day... with seasonably warm temps hovering in the mid-to-lower 80′s lasting all the way through the end of the week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

