Advertisement

Emergency meeting of Maine EMS Board on vaccine mandates pushed to next week

Northern Light ambulance
Northern Light ambulance(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An emergency meeting of the Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services to discuss mandating COVID-19 vaccines had to be pushed to next week.

The meeting was set after the governor announced last week all healthcare workers would have to get their shots by Oct. 1.

The Zoom account hosting the virtual meeting Tuesday wasn’t able to allow enough people in.

Members of the board were alerted that several people were not able to access the meeting.

It turned out the participant number was capped at 200.

Officials in the meeting said they legally could not have it if everyone who wanted to join wasn’t able.

It’s now been moved to next Monday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Car
Maine State Police Investigating Suspicious Item found in Van Buren
Fire
Crews responding to a house fire in Portage Lake
RCMP’s Major Crime Unit investigating suspicious death as a homicide in Rivière-Verte, N.B.
Maine county level community transmission, per US CDC
15 Maine counties remain under US CDC indoor mask recommendation
Every angler has a story to tell. At the muskie derby I caught up with two fishermen who shared...
Fish stories from the Muskie Derby

Latest News

Westfield fire
No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire in a grain field in Westfield
Fire
Crews responding to a house fire in Portage Lake
Maine State Police Car
Maine State Police Investigating Suspicious Item found in Van Buren
Kids sleep health