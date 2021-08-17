Advertisement

Great-grandmother fatally shot in brazen Chicago attack caught on video

By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A 70-year-old great-grandmother died after she was shot multiple times while waiting in her car outside a Chicago deli. Police have no suspects in custody.

Yvonne Ruzich, 70, and her stepson had a weekly routine. A couple of days per week, she would come to work before 5 a.m. at the Baltimore Food store in Chicago. Her stepson would pull up next to her to chat and make sure she got inside OK.

Monday started off no different until unknown gunmen fatally shot Ruzich in front of her stepson.

Yvonne Ruzich, 70, was killed in a shooting outside a Chicago deli. She is being remembered as a loving, caring grandmother of three that always made sure everyone was taken care of.(Source: Phil McGivney, WLS via CNN)

Security video shows Ruzich and her stepson’s vehicles when a third car pulls up and two people get out. The suspects head over to Ruzich, point a gun at her and start shooting.

Ruzich managed to drive away then crashed down the block, where the gunman caught up with her and shot her several more times, according to her boyfriend. Police say she was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and died a short time later.

“I don’t know what to do with my life now. I lost my best friend,” said Phil McGivney, Ruzich’s boyfriend.

He describes his girlfriend as a loving, caring grandmother of three that always made sure everyone was taken care of.

“She was wonderful. She would do anything in the world for anybody and always did,” he said.

Ruzich worked part-time at the deli after retiring from the Department of Streets and Sanitation because she loved to stay busy. Her boss says she was a dedicated employee and hard worker.

Community activist Andrew Holmes is offering a $2,000 reward for information in the case. Police are asking people in the neighborhood to check their surveillance video for possible leads.

