Maine State Police Investigating Suspicious Item found in Van Buren

Van Buren, Maine (WAGM) - According to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer for the Maine State Police she states,

“On Monday morning August 16, 2021 a resident of Van Buren called the Maine State Police to look into a suspicious item located on his property. The item was collected by MSP but will not be identified. The origins and the circumstances of how the item came to be located there are under investigations. The item was not considered dangerous. If anyone lost an item near main street in Van Buren, and feel they could identify the item, please call the Maine State Police at 207-532-5400.”

WAGM will be following up on this.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.