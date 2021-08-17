Advertisement

No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire in a grain field in Westfield

Westfield fire
Westfield fire(WAGM)
By Megan Cole
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire in a grain field on the Shorey road in Westfield.

According to Mars Hill Fire Chief, they received the call around 12:52 today that the car field was on fire. They received mutual aid from Easton and Presque Isle fire departments. The vehicle is a total loss and only a couple of acres was burned. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

