No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire in a grain field in Westfield

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire in a grain field on the Shorey road in Westfield.

According to Mars Hill Fire Chief, they received the call around 12:52 today that the car field was on fire. They received mutual aid from Easton and Presque Isle fire departments. The vehicle is a total loss and only a couple of acres was burned. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

