Sleep medicine specialist offers tips on how to get your child back onto a routine sleep schedule for school

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -School is starting in many communities , and now children will have to get back into their bedtime routine. That can sometimes be a challenge for parents. On this week’s medical Monday, Megan Cole spoke with a sleep medicine specialist and offers some tip on how your child can get a good night’s rest.

Summer vacation is coming to an end, which means parents need to start getting their children back onto a routine sleep schedule for school.

“We know that a good night’s sleep is essential for them to be alert awake, able to focus in school. It really plays an important role in memory consolidation so learning. It plays a big role in behavior so poor sleep has been associated with behavioral problems, ADHD type problems, and then even health issues.”

Health experts say the key to getting your children back onto their sleep schedule is to give them time to adjust.

“What I often recommend is a couple of weeks before the start of the school year starting to try to move their schedule earlier little by little in small increments and the key is actually changing the wake up first so moving the wake-up time earlier by 15 minutes a day and then moving the bedtime earlier as well in parallel at the same time.”

She adds it’s important to get them on a sleep schedule because children’s sleep needs vary depending on their age.

“Preschoolers often need between 10 and 13 hours school age kids somewhere in the 10 to 11 hours and what a lot of time surprises people is teenagers even into the high school age still need 9 plus 9 to 10 hours of sleep.”

Dr. Green says to contact your child’s pediatrician if you have any questions regarding your child’s sleep schedule.

