Soccer season kicks off

ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - Most of the state including County teams that do not get out for harvest break were able to begin fall practices today. Harvest break teams have been practicing for the last couple of weeks and today was the official start to the season. The Washburn and Wisdom girls kicked off the season in St Agatha today. The coaches were ready to get the season started.

(Marcie Barbarula):” Very excited the girls are excited. We have a young team this year with 2 eighth graders 8 freshmen a sophomore and three seniors. They are willing to work hard.”

(Peter Clavette):” Beyond excited we have had a really successful summer program. One of the first in the school’s history. To be aggressive and active in playing and training. I am just really reader to get out there and play some soccer.”

The Pioneers made a run to the Aroostook League division 2 title last year. They return the majority of the players to this years team so there might be added pressure on the pioneers.

Clavette:” Last year I think we were kind of unknown and people weren’t prepared for what we brought to the table. This year I think we have a target on our backs. It’s going to be up to us to really go out and prove that hype correct. I think my team is ready.”

The Pioneers were focused as they prepared for the season opener and Clavette says there is quite a buzz around the community.

Clavette:” These girls have been ready for this day for a long long time. The school the community the players everybody is really excited. There is great buzz going around on both our boys and girls teams this year.”

