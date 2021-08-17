Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

Today, is going to be a beautiful day to do any outdoor work, or just to relax. It will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. Clouds will start to pick up in the evening as a system approaches us from the south.

Tomorrow, we will wake up to light/ moderate rain under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will start to pick up, leading to a warm and uncomfortable night Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday, expect another nice day, but with more humidity. Friday, a cold front will bring a slight chance of showers and cooler temperatures under a mix of sun and clouds. Expect more showers under sun and clouds for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a great day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.