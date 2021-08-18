Advertisement

AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham: The Importance of Preserving Mental Health

mental health
mental health
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The recent controversy where gymnastics athlete and medalists Simone Biles had decided to sit out some competitions at the Olympic Summer games because of mental health has put the issue in the global spotlight. In this AM Chat Shawn Cunningham sat down with a local mental health practitioner to discuss its significance in motivating other people to seek help when its needed...

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Car
Maine State Police Investigating Suspicious Item found in Van Buren
Fire
Crews responding to a house fire in Portage Lake
Westfield fire
No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire in a grain field in Westfield
Northern Light ambulance
Emergency meeting of Maine EMS Board on vaccine mandates pushed to next week
RCMP’s Major Crime Unit investigating suspicious death as a homicide in Rivière-Verte, N.B.

Latest News

mental health
AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham: Discussion on Importance of Preserving Mental Health
Real Estate Matters: 8.10.2021
Northern Light ambulance
Emergency meeting of Maine EMS Board on vaccine mandates pushed to next week
Westfield fire
No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire in a grain field in Westfield