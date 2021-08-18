AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham: The Importance of Preserving Mental Health

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The recent controversy where gymnastics athlete and medalists Simone Biles had decided to sit out some competitions at the Olympic Summer games because of mental health has put the issue in the global spotlight. In this AM Chat Shawn Cunningham sat down with a local mental health practitioner to discuss its significance in motivating other people to seek help when its needed...

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.