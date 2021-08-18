Advertisement

Delta variant comprised 100% of latest samples in Maine

Delta variant
Delta variant(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The delta variant continues to be the dominant strain of coronavirus in the latest testing by the Maine Center for Disease Control.

The delta variant made up 100% of 35 sampled cases so far in August, compared to 86% percent in July, the Portland Press Herald reported. In June, delta accounted for only 3.6 percent of all tested cases.

The state is dealing with an increase in COVID-19 infections because of the more contagious variant.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 92 new cases per day on Aug. 2 to 176 new cases per day on Aug. 16.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Car
Maine State Police Investigating Suspicious Item found in Van Buren
Fire
Crews responding to a house fire in Portage Lake
Westfield fire
No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire in a grain field in Westfield
Northern Light ambulance
Emergency meeting of Maine EMS Board on vaccine mandates pushed to next week
RCMP’s Major Crime Unit investigating suspicious death as a homicide in Rivière-Verte, N.B.

Latest News

Dream Flights
World War 2 Veterans Take To The Skies
Dream Flights
Dream Flights
Northern Maine Community College is requiring students to have a COVID-19 vaccine.
Northern Maine Community College requiring students to have a COVID-19 vaccine if they plan to be in person for the upcoming school year
Maine Forest Rangers helping with wildfires out west
Maine Forest Rangers helping with wildfires out west