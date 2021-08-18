Baby Born at Cary Medical Center Breaks 35-Year Record

Caribou, ME – A Van Buren family is celebrating the birth of their second son, who broke the record for the heaviest baby to be born at Cary Medical Center in 35 years.

William Finnegan Groom was born on Monday, August 16th, to Isabella and William Rick of Van Buren. Finnegan weighed 11lbs. 10.2 oz., and was 23 inches long. He was delivered by Bonnie Bouchard, Certified Nurse Midwife with Pines Health Services and Cary Medical Center. Finnegan has an older brother, Felix who is 2 years old.

In the 97-year history of Cary Medical Center, only 18 babies have weighed more than 11 lbs. The heaviest was born in 1983 weighing 11 lbs 15 oz. Finnegan is the fourth heaviest in the history of Cary.

