Maine Forest Rangers helping with wildfires out west

By Megan Cole
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Wildfires out west have given Maine Forest Rangers a chance to get some additional training.  Here’s Megan Cole with the story.

With wildfires raging out west, the Maine Forest Service has sent some rangers out to help.

“We currently have an engine in Montana staffed with two forest rangers and two civilian firefighters that we trained we work with the and our cooperators to train those structural firemen to be wildland firefighters so we’ll take them out to augment our resources. We just recently had a small incident management team from Idaho they just flew in a couple days ago.”

Officials say that while they’re helping crews battle the fires, they’re also getting some training they otherwise wouldn’t get.

“Just the training experience you get out there is really irreplaceable if you wanna be prepared to run a large incident or a large fire you really have to see it in person and do what you can just read textbooks about how to do that so to go west to help those people and gain that and bring that back here for the citizens of state of Maine is pretty crucial.”

