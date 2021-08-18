Masks required once again at Maine courthouses

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Judicial Branch announced Tuesday that masks will be required at all courthouses across the state.

The decision comes amid rising cases and the spread of the delta variant in Maine.

All visitors are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Officials said anyone who refuses to wear a face-covering will be refused entrance and provided with a contact number for assistance.

