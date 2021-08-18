Advertisement

Masks required once again at Maine courthouses

All visitors are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Judicial Branch announced Tuesday that masks will be required at all courthouses across the state.

The decision comes amid rising cases and the spread of the delta variant in Maine.

Officials said anyone who refuses to wear a face-covering will be refused entrance and provided with a contact number for assistance.

