Northern Maine Community College requiring students to have a COVID-19 vaccine if they plan to be in person for the upcoming school year

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Northern Maine Community College is requiring students to have a COVID-19 vaccine if they’re planning to be in person for the upcoming school year.

The president of the college says students must provide proof they’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before classes start.

“People wanna be in class they wanna be together a lot of our instruction is hands on so particularly in the technical areas so we are working ways out as we did last spring to deliver that instruction to students in that format as well.”

The school’s president says there are medical exemptions for students and remote options will be available. He says classes will start on August 30th.

