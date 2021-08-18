Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies, muggy conditions and some scattered showers. This will continue throughout the day, with a chance of storms picking up in the afternoon and evening. Humidity will continue into the overnight, leading to patchy fog overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, will be another summer-like day with warm temperatures, plenty of humidity and sunny skies. Thursday, the reminiscence of Tropical Depression Fred will move into the southern part of the state, which could bring a chance of scattered showers under some sun & clouds.

Friday, a cold front will move in from the north leading to isolated showers and storms but cooler, less humid conditions for Saturday and the first half of the work week. Except a chance of showers along with these cooler temperatures.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great and safe day everyone!

